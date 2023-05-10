Chhattisgarh Class 10th, 12th Result Announced At cgbse.nic.in- Check Toppers List, Pass Percentage Here

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, CGBSE, has announced the results for Class 10 and 12 at 12 PM today (May 10, 2023 ). Students who appeared for the examination can check the result from the official website- cgbse.nic.in. Nearly 8 lakh students have registered to take the exam this year. The result link will only be activated on the official website. The results were declared by state education minister Premsai Singh Tekam during a press conference at the CGBSE office in Raipur. This year, the overall pass percentage for Class 12 is 79.96 per cent and for Class 10 is 75.05 per cent.

Rahul Yadav has topped the CG High School (Class X) with 593 marks and Vidhi Bhosle has topped the Secondary (Class XII) examination with 491 marks.

CGBSE Topper List 2023: 10th Toppers

- Rahul Yadav (593 Marks)

CGBSE Topper List 2023: 12th Toppers

- Vidhi Bhosle from Raipur has topped the Chhattisgarh Board class 12 exams 2023

- Vivek Agarwal has secured 2nd position

- Ritesh Kumar has secured 3rd position.

Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023: Steps to Check Scorecard

- Visit the official website of Chhattisgarh board at cgbse.nic.in.

- On the homepage, click on the Class 10 or Class 12 results link.

- Enter your roll number and other required credentials to login.

- The CGBSE class 10th or 12th result will appear on the screen.

- You can view the result and save on your device.

- Take a printout of the result page.

Girls outperformed boys this time as well in both Class 10 and 12. Girls’ pass percentage in Class 10 is 79.16 per cent while boys secured 75.26 per cent. In Class 12, girl secured 83.64 per cent pass percentage while boys secured 75.86 per cent pass percentage. A total of 1,09,903 students secured first division, 1,19,901 students secured second division and 17,914 students got third division.