Education
ODISHA BOARD RESULT 2024

CHSE Odisha HS Result 2024: Class 12th Result Declared At chseodisha.nic.in- Check Pass Percentage, Direct Link Here

CHSE Odisha plus 2 result is out now for all streams, scroll down for the direct links to check your scores. This year, around 3,84,597 students took the Class 12 board exams in Odisha.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sagar Puri|Last Updated: May 26, 2024, 05:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Odisha Board Result 2024: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha has announced the CHSE Odisha Class 12 results 2024 today for arts, commerce, science, and vocational streams. The stream-wise overall pass percentage for the Odisha 12th results 2024 has also been released. The Odisha 12th result link 2024 is available on the official websites, chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. Students need to enter their registration number, roll number, and captcha code as shown on the screen to view the CHSE 12th results 2024. This year, around 3,84,597 students took the Class 12 board exams in Odisha.

Odisha Commerce Class 12th Result: Direct Link

Odisha Science Class 12th Result: Direct Link

Odisha Arts Class 12th Result: Direct Link

Odisha Class 12th Result: Pass Percentage Stream Wise

The overall pass percentage is 80.95% in the Arts stream, 82.27% in Commerce, and 86.93% in Science. Last year, the overall pass percentage for Odisha Class 12 results was 78.88%.

Odisha Result 2024: Exam Details

This year, the CHSE Odisha 12th exams were conducted from February 16, 2024, to March 20, 2024, and as many as 3,84,597 students appeared in the Class 12 examinations this year. Over 5.5 lakh students who registered for the Odisha Class 10 board exams 2024 held from February 20 to March 4 are awaiting BSE Odisha 10th result 2024. The exams were held under the surveillance of newly introduced artificial intelligence-powered CCTV cameras. 

Odisha Board Result 2024: Steps To Check

Step 1: Go to the CHSE's official website, chseodisha.nic.in.

Step 2: Click the 'Odisha CHSE Result 2024' link.

Step 3: A login window for Odisha CHSE Result 2024 will appear.

Step 4: Enter your login credentials and click the submit button.

Step 5: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save the Odisha CHSE Results. Take a printout for future reference.

To pass the Odisha Class 12 exams, students must score a minimum of 33 percent in each subject, including theory and practicals. Those who fail to pass will be entitled to take the CHSE Odisha Board compartment exams. The specifics of the CHSE compartment exams will be shared when the results are declared.

