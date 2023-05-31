topStoriesenglish2615899
NewsEducation
ODISHA BOARD RESULT 2023 UPDATE

chseodisha.nic.in CHSE Odisha Class 12th Result 2023 DECLARED, Direct Link To Check Odisha Board CHSE Scorecards Activated

CHSE Odisha class 12th result 2023 declared, scroll down for the direct link to download scorecard. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 10:54 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

chseodisha.nic.in CHSE Odisha Class 12th Result 2023 DECLARED, Direct Link To Check Odisha Board CHSE Scorecards Activated

Odisha Board Result 2023: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha declared Class 12 or Plus Two or CHSE final results for Science and Commerce stream students today, May 31. The CHSE Odisha class 12th science and commerce stream results were announced at 11 am at the CHSE office in Bhubaneswar. Students can check their marks on official websites, chseodisha.nic.in and on orissaresults.nic.in. Students can check their results using board exam roll numbers.

Odisha Board Result 2023: Direct Link To Check Scorecard

Odisha Board Results 2023: Steps To Download Scorecard

- Go to the official website-chseodisha.nic.in
- On the appeared homepage, click on the official Odisha Result link
- A new login page would open
- Enter your roll number and date of birth or other asked details
- Access the result and download the same
- Take a print out for the future references

Odisha Board Results 2023: Exam Date

The board had conducted the class 10th exams between March 10 and 20 at 318 exam centres wherein 5.4 lakh students appeared in the matric exams. Class 12th exams were held between March 1 and April 5. The CHSE Odisha 12th exams were held from 1st March to 5th April 2023 in various at various examination centres.

Odisha Class 12th Result: Pass Percentage 2022

Odisha CHSE 12th result 2023 for arts is not announced yet. Last year the Odisha board commerce result was announced on July 27. The pass percentage in science was 94.12%, while in commerce and arts, it was 89.20% and 82.10%.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile
DNA Video
DNA: When Guyana got independence from UK in 1966
DNA Video
DNA : Inauguration of the new Parliament..is PM Modi's 'right'?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the birth anniversary of "Bihari Bose", who fought for freedom from the British
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?