chseodisha.nic.in CHSE Odisha Class 12th Result 2023 DECLARED, Direct Link To Check Odisha Board CHSE Scorecards Activated

Odisha Board Result 2023: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha declared Class 12 or Plus Two or CHSE final results for Science and Commerce stream students today, May 31. The CHSE Odisha class 12th science and commerce stream results were announced at 11 am at the CHSE office in Bhubaneswar. Students can check their marks on official websites, chseodisha.nic.in and on orissaresults.nic.in. Students can check their results using board exam roll numbers.

Odisha Board Result 2023: Direct Link To Check Scorecard

Odisha Board Results 2023: Steps To Download Scorecard

- Go to the official website-chseodisha.nic.in

- On the appeared homepage, click on the official Odisha Result link

- A new login page would open

- Enter your roll number and date of birth or other asked details

- Access the result and download the same

- Take a print out for the future references

Odisha Board Results 2023: Exam Date

The board had conducted the class 10th exams between March 10 and 20 at 318 exam centres wherein 5.4 lakh students appeared in the matric exams. Class 12th exams were held between March 1 and April 5. The CHSE Odisha 12th exams were held from 1st March to 5th April 2023 in various at various examination centres.

Odisha Class 12th Result: Pass Percentage 2022

Odisha CHSE 12th result 2023 for arts is not announced yet. Last year the Odisha board commerce result was announced on July 27. The pass percentage in science was 94.12%, while in commerce and arts, it was 89.20% and 82.10%.