ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 Semester 1 time table out, check direct link and other details here

CISCE class 10 and class 12 Semester 1 Time Table 2021: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations board on Thursday released the ICSE and ISC exam time table 2021-22 for the upcoming Semester 1 examinations.

The CISCE published the ICSE, ISC Time Table 2021 and the students appearing for the CISCE Semester 1 Exam 2021 for Class 10 and 12, can download the same via the official website i.e. cisce.org.

Check direct links to the ICSE 10th Time Table 2021 and ISC 12th 1st Sem Exam 2021 Time Table below.

Download ISC (Class XII) Examination Timetable here

Download ICSE (Class X) Examination Timetable here

ICSE (Class X) Examination Timetable details:

As per the date sheet for ICSE Class 10, the examination will start on November 15, 2021 and continue for 21 days. The final paper of ICSE 1st Semester Exam 2021 will be held on December 6, 2021.

The date sheet shared by the board also confirms that all exam papers will be of one-hour duration, except for Mathematics, Hindi, Group III elective subjects (Arabic, Carnatic music, computer application, etc.), second and modern language subjects.

The exam will begin at 11 AM and conclude at 12 PM.

ISC (Class XII) Examination Timetable details:

Similarly,the ISC 12th 1st Sem Exam 2021 is also scheduled to commence November 15, 2021, but it will continue for a complete month. The final paper of ISC 1st Semester Exam 2021 will be held on December 16, 2021.

As per the details provided in the datesheet, each exam paper would be of one hour and thirty minutes and the exam will be held from 2 PM onwards. Unlike class 10 students, ISC students will be given 15 minutes of additional time for reading the question paper.