CISCE Class 10, Class 12 board exams date sheet announced, check full list here

New Delhi: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced the revised datesheet for Class 10, Class 12 board exams 2022. The Class 10 and Class 12 Board exams were to begin from November 15 earlier, but will now commence from November 22.

In its latest notice, CISCE said that the ICSE and ISC board exams 2022 will be held in offline mode only. This year both ISC and ICSE board exams will be held in two terms. Students will get their respective schools as exam centres.

CISCE Board Exam 2022 Date Sheet: ICSE Class 10 First Semester Exams from November 29

November 29: English 1

November 30: English 2

December 1 Commerical studies

December 2: History and civics

December 3: Hindi

December 6: Mathematics

December 7: Geography

December 8: Elective group III

December 9: Physics

December 10: Second language and modern language

December 13: Chemistry

December 14: Economics / Sanskrit / French

December 15: Biology

December 16: Environmental Science

CISCE Board Exam 2022 Date Sheet: ISC Class 12 First Semester Exams from November 22

November 22: English 2

November 23: English 1

November 25: Physics paper 1

November 26: Indian language, modern language, classical language

November 27: Elective English, hospitality management, Indian music, western music

November 29: Mathematics

November 30: Business Studies

December 1: Sociology

December 2: Geography, geometrical and mechanical drawing

December 3: Biology

December 4: Home science

December 6: Economics

December 7: Biotechnology

December 8: Physical education

December 9: Political science

December 10: Commerce

December 11: Mass media, fashion design

December 13: Chemistry

December 14: Psychology, Electricity and electronics

December 15: Computer science

December 16: History

December 17: Environmental science

December 20: Accounts

The CISCE had earlier postponed the first term exams citing reasons "beyond its control". The Board has also reduced the syllabi for various subjects in Class 10 and Class 12 students in view of pause in educational activities due to COVID-19.

