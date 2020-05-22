CISCE releases ICSE class 10, ISC class 12 exam dates: Check details here

New Delhi: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations on Friday (May 22, 2020) announced the date and schedule for the remaining exams of class 10 and class 12.

The examinations for ICSE Class X will commence from July 2 to July 12 2020. While the exams for ISC Class XII will begin from July 1 to July 14 2020.

Check the revised date and schedule for the ICSE and ISC exams below:

For class 12 ISC exam:

Wednesday July 01 at 11:00 am - Biology (Paper 1) Theory - 3 hrs.

Friday July 03 at 11:00 am - Business Studies - 3 hrs.

Sunday July 05 at 11.00 a.m. Geography - 3 hrs.

Tuesday July 07 at 11.00 a.m. Psychology - 3 hrs.

Thursday July 09 at 11.00 a.m. Sociology - 3 hrs.

Saturday July 11 at 11.00 a.m. Home Science (Paper I) Theory - 3 hrs.

Monday July 13 at 11:00 a.m. Elective English - 3 hrs.

Tuesday July 14 at 11:00 a.m. Art 5 - Craft - 3 hrs.

For class 10 ICSE exam:

Thursday July 02 at 11.00 am - Geography (H.C.G. Paper 2) - 2 hrs.

Saturday July 04 at 11.00 am - Art Paper 4 (Applied Art) - 3 hrs.

Monday July 06 at 11.00 am (Group III — Elective) Carnatic Music, Commercial Applications, Computer Applications, Cookery, Drama, Economic Applications, Environmental Applications, Fashion Designing, French, German, Hindustani Music, Home Science, Indian Dance, Mass Media & Communication, Physical Education, Spanish, Western Music, Yoga Technical Drawing Applications - 2 hrs.

Wednesday July 08 at 11.00 am Hindi - 3 hrs.

Friday July 10 at 11.00 am Biology (Science Paper 3) - 2 hrs.

Sunday July 12 at 11.00 am Economics (Group II Elective) - 2 hrs.

The exams were suspended as coronavirus gripped India and all schools were forced to shutdown to stop the spread of the virus. Now the respective school boards are rescheduling the examination dates.