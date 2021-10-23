हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CISCE

CISCE Class 10, Class 12 board exams in offline mode, revised date sheet announced

CISCE Datesheets 2021: The ICSE Class 10 exams will now be held between November 29 and December 16 and the Class 12 ISC exams will be conducted from November 22 to December 20.

CISCE Class 10, Class 12 board exams in offline mode, revised date sheet announced
Image used for representational purpose

New Delhi: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Saturday (October 23, 2021) announced the first term board exams for class 10 and 12 will be conducted in offline mode. The council also released a revised date sheet.

"The CISCE has been in receipt of numerous mails from heads of schools, parents and students who had expressed their difficulties and apprehensions if first semester exam were to be conducted online," Chief Executive of CISCE Gerry Arathoon was quoted as saying by PTI.

The class 10 will begin from November 29 and for class 12 (ISC) from November 12. The exams will conclude on December 16 and 20 respectively. The Class 10 exams will be held from 11 am, all the papers of Class 12 exams will be conducted from 2 pm. The question papers and the answer booklets, however will be provided 10 minutes in advance.

The board chief said the major reasons students and parents voiced for not conducting online exams were non-avaliblity of devices, irregular power supply and network and bandwidth problems.

"After much deliberations, we decided that the exams will be conducted in offline mode in their respective schools. Detailed guidelines will be announce shortly," he said. 

Last week the CISCE had postponed the first term exams citing reasons "beyond its control", the class 10 and 12 exams were scheduled to begin from November 15 and 16, respectively.

The CISCE has also reduced the syllabi for various subjects in Class 10 and Class 12 students in view of the disruption caused due to COVID-19.

