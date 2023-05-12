Class 12th Results At cbseresults.nic.in Triggers HILARIOUS Meme Fest
Centra Board of Secondary Education has finally released the results for 12th board exams at cbseresults.nic.in. The results are now available via three portals - testservices.nic.in. Like every year, this year too a thousands of memes are being shared on social media.
CBSE Class 12th Results: Central Board of Secondary Education has finally released the results for 12th board exams at cbseresults.nic.in. While most education portals were expecting the results to be declared by 5th May on cbseresults.nic.in, the delay kept students anxious and eagery waiting. Many students kept logging in and out of board's official website - results.cbse.nic.in to check their results. However results are now available via three portals - testservices.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and cnr.nic.in. After the 12th Board CBSE results were declared on cbseresults.nic.in today, a number of social media users came with hilarious reactions.
Like every year, this year too a thousands of memes are being shared on social media. Here are few top picks we could find:
1) Back-Benchers Official Reaction after checking CBSE class 12th result: 'Time To Under-Ground'
CBSE class 12 results announced meanwhile backbenchers #CBSEClass12results #CBSE #CbseResult2023 pic.twitter.com/iv3rX4Sxg2 — Ak (@IAM_DALE05) May 12, 2023
2) Niche se check kar bhai.... (BTW, there no option to check CBSE class 12th result on from bottom at )
#CBSE class 12 result declared.
Backbenchers checking their results be like ;)#CBSEresult2023 #12thResults pic.twitter.com/0DgJOaHFqy — Naman (@ama_joking) May 12, 2023
3) Relatives' Phone Calls
CBSE class 12th result declared.
Phone calls of relatives be like ;#CBSE #12thResults#CbseResult2023 Class 12 pic.twitter.com/U42MGM7Xc0 — Naman (@ama_joking) May 12, 2023
4) Relatives' calls won't stop
#CbseResult2023 #CbseResult #Cbse
Cbse declared class 12 result
Relatives be like - pic.twitter.com/o5elkUuY1b — HIMANSHU TRIPATHI (@Himanshu_UP75) May 12, 2023
5) Well don't miss the toppers
6) The one depicting anxiety
#CBSE Board Class 10, 12 #Result 2023 date, time to be announced shortly : pic.twitter.com/vXVA7yjQvC — Amit Srivastav (@khansmeme) May 7, 2023
7) Holidays over
#CBSE Board Class 10, 12 #Result 2023 date, time to be announced shortly : pic.twitter.com/vXVA7yjQvC — Amit Srivastav (@khansmeme) May 7, 2023
8) The one who got the passing marks
#CBSE Board Class 10, 12 #Result 2023 date, time to be announced shortly : pic.twitter.com/vXVA7yjQvC — Amit Srivastav (@khansmeme) May 7, 2023
Here's How To Download CBSE 12th Board Results 2023
Step 1: Visit the official website at results.cbse.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘CBSE 12th Result 2023’
Step 3: In the newly opened tab entre your credentials like roll number, date of birth etc
Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button and your CBSE Board 12th Result will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download your CBSE10th Result 2023 and take a printout for future reference
CBSE 12th Board Result 2023 Direct Link
This year nearly Nearly 17 lakh students registered for the CBSE 12th board exams 2023 across the country. To pass the CBSE Board Exams, students are required to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in every subject.
