Class 12th Results At cbseresults.nic.in Triggers HILARIOUS Meme Fest

CBSE Class 12th Results: Central Board of Secondary Education has finally released the results for 12th board exams at cbseresults.nic.in. While most education portals were expecting the results to be declared by 5th May on cbseresults.nic.in, the delay kept students anxious and eagery waiting. Many students kept logging in and out of board's official website - results.cbse.nic.in to check their results. However results are now available via three portals - testservices.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and cnr.nic.in. After the 12th Board CBSE results were declared on cbseresults.nic.in today, a number of social media users came with hilarious reactions.

Like every year, this year too a thousands of memes are being shared on social media. Here are few top picks we could find:

1) Back-Benchers Official Reaction after checking CBSE class 12th result: 'Time To Under-Ground'

2) Niche se check kar bhai.... (BTW, there no option to check CBSE class 12th result on from bottom at )

3) Relatives' Phone Calls

4) Relatives' calls won't stop

5) Well don't miss the toppers

6) The one depicting anxiety

#CBSE Board Class 10, 12 #Result 2023 date, time to be announced shortly : pic.twitter.com/vXVA7yjQvC — Amit Srivastav (@khansmeme) May 7, 2023

7) Holidays over

8) The one who got the passing marks

Here's How To Download CBSE 12th Board Results 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website at results.cbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘CBSE 12th Result 2023’

Step 3: In the newly opened tab entre your credentials like roll number, date of birth etc

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button and your CBSE Board 12th Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download your CBSE10th Result 2023 and take a printout for future reference

CBSE 12th Board Result 2023 Direct Link

This year nearly Nearly 17 lakh students registered for the CBSE 12th board exams 2023 across the country. To pass the CBSE Board Exams, students are required to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in every subject.