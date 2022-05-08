New Delhi: Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) registration will close on Monday (May 9). Interested candidates can apply till 11:59 pm tomorrow on the official website of Consortium of National Law Universities at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

In a first, CLAT, the law entrance examination, will be conducted twice. CLAT 2022 is scheduled for May 8 while the 2023 exam will be conducted on December 18.

CLAT 2022: How to apply

1. Visit the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

2. Click on CLAT 2022 link on the homepage and select the registration panel.

3. Select the 'Register' link.

4. Login using mobile number and password.

5. Read and fill the application form correctly.

6. An OTP will come on your registered mobile number and email ID.

5. You can complete your CLAT 2022 registration by submitting the OTP.

As per the recent notification by Consortium of NLUs, candidates can pay the exam fee till 11:59 pm on May 11. “Request to make the payment after 11:59 PM, 11th May 2022 will not be considered. Candidates are requested to finish all the formalities well in time and avoid last minute problems,” the notice further read.

Read the notification HERE.

CLAT is the entrance examination conducted for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses at National Law Universities (NLUs).