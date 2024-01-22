CLAT 2024 Counselling Third Allotment Result Out At consortiumofnlus.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

CLAT Counselling 2024: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will issue the third allotment list for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2024 counselling today, January 22, 2024. Candidates who participated in the counselling procedure for admission to legal programmes can check the seat allotment list on the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in. CLAT 2024 is a national-level entrance exam for admission to many undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), and five-year integrated legal programmes offered by participating NLUs across the country.

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) held CLAT 2024 on December 3, 2023. CLAT 2024 scores have been approved by 24 national legal institutes (NLU) and several affiliated colleges across the country.

CLAT Counselling 2024: Steps to download here

1. Go to the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

2. From the home page, navigate to alerts and select 'Third provisional allotment list'.

3. Provide login information, such as your phone number and password.

4. The CLAT 2023 counselling third allotment list will appear on the screen.

5. Check your results and save the page for future reference.

Candidates participating in the counselling procedure must pay a registration fee by January 25. The registration fee for general category applicants is Rs 30,000. The registration cost is Rs 20,000 for applicants from the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), and Economically Weakened Sections (EWS) categories.