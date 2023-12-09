trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2697000
CLAT 2024 Final Answer Key Released At consortiumofnlus.ac.in- Check Direct Link Here

CLAT final answer key 2024 has been issued. NLU Delhi will announce the CLAT result 2024 tomorrow, December 10, 2023.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 09, 2023, 03:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau
CLAT 2024: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLU) Delhi released the final answer key for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2024) on December 9. Candidates who took the law entrance test can access the CLAT 2024 final answer key on the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in. According to the CLAT notification, two questions—one in the Legal Reasoning section and one in the English Language section—have been withdrawn. Consequently, candidates for CLAT 2024 UG will now be assessed out of 118 marks instead of the initially allotted 120 marks.

The issuance of the CLAT final answer key 2024 follows a thorough review of objections raised against the provisional answer key. The final answer key is available in PDF format.

CLAT 2024 Final Answer Key: Steps To Download

- Visit the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
- Click on the CLAT 2024 final answer key link, available on the homepage
- Login using the credentials required
- The CLAT 2024 Final answer key will appear on your screen
- Download the answer key for further reference.

CLAT 2024 Exam: Result Date

NLU Delhi is scheduled to declare the CLAT result 2024 on December 10, 2023. To download the CLAT results 2024, candidates need to log in using their registration number and date of birth. Utilizing the CLAT 2024 final answer key, candidates can estimate their potential scores in the examination.

