CLAT 2024 Result To Be OUT Today At consortiumofnlus.ac.in- Check Steps To Download Scorecard

CLAT 2024: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) is poised to declare the results for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2024) today, on December 10. Candidates who participated in the law entrance exam can access their CLAT 2024 results through the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in, using their login credentials, including registration number and date of birth. The CLAT 2024 examination took place on December 3, 2023, at 139 centers across India.

Successful candidates in the CLAT exam will be eligible for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law programs offered by NLUs and other institutions accepting CLAT scores. As per the schedule, the registration for admission counseling is set to commence on December 12, 2023. Those who have cleared the CLAT entrance exam can register for admission counseling until December 22, 2023.

CLAT 2024 Result: Steps To Download

- Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to download the CLAT 2024 result.

- Visit the official website of CLAT

- Click on the CLAT 2024 result link

- Login using the mobile number and password

- The CLAT result 2024 will be displayed on your screen

- Download the scorecard for counselling and admission process.

CLAT 2024: Marking Scheme

In a noteworthy change this year, the CLAT test syllabus and format were revised, as previously indicated by CNLU. Consequently, the CLAT 2024 comprised a total of 120 questions instead of the previous 150. According to the marking scheme, candidates were awarded one mark for each correct answer, with a deduction of 0.25 marks for each incorrect response.

CLAT 2024: Final Answer Key Out

The final answer key has also been released, with two questions being withdrawn one from the Legal Reasoning section and one from the English Language section. Consequently, candidates will be scored on a scale of 118 marks instead of 120 marks.