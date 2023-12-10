trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2697314
NewsEducation
CLAT RESULT 2024

CLAT 2024 Result To Be OUT Today At consortiumofnlus.ac.in- Check Steps To Download Scorecard

CLAT 2024 result will be out today. The CLAT 2024 examination took place on December 3, 2023, at 139 centers across India.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sagar Puri|Last Updated: Dec 10, 2023, 10:24 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

CLAT 2024 Result To Be OUT Today At consortiumofnlus.ac.in- Check Steps To Download Scorecard CLAT Result 2024

CLAT 2024: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) is poised to declare the results for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2024) today, on December 10. Candidates who participated in the law entrance exam can access their CLAT 2024 results through the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in, using their login credentials, including registration number and date of birth. The CLAT 2024 examination took place on December 3, 2023, at 139 centers across India.

Successful candidates in the CLAT exam will be eligible for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law programs offered by NLUs and other institutions accepting CLAT scores. As per the schedule, the registration for admission counseling is set to commence on December 12, 2023. Those who have cleared the CLAT entrance exam can register for admission counseling until December 22, 2023.

CLAT 2024 Result: Steps To Download

- Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to download the CLAT 2024 result.
- Visit the official website of CLAT
- Click on the CLAT 2024 result link
- Login using the mobile number and password
- The CLAT result 2024 will be displayed on your screen
- Download the scorecard for counselling and admission process.

 

CLAT 2024: Marking Scheme

In a noteworthy change this year, the CLAT test syllabus and format were revised, as previously indicated by CNLU. Consequently, the CLAT 2024 comprised a total of 120 questions instead of the previous 150. According to the marking scheme, candidates were awarded one mark for each correct answer, with a deduction of 0.25 marks for each incorrect response.

CLAT 2024: Final Answer Key Out

The final answer key has also been released, with two questions being withdrawn one from the Legal Reasoning section and one from the English Language section. Consequently, candidates will be scored on a scale of 118 marks instead of 120 marks.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Putin praises PM Modi
DNA Video
DNA: IPC issues drug safety alert for Painkiller Meftal
DNA Video
DNA: 220 Crore IT Raid Congress: Who is Dheeraj Sahu?
DNA Video
DNA: What will happen to Mahua Moitra now?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Relationship' with mobile outweighs 'blood relations'!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Putin visits Saudi Arabia and UAE
DNA Video
DNA: Qatar grants India consular access to 8 Navy veterans
DNA Video
DNA: Sreesanth vs Gautam Gambhir 'fixer' scandal
DNA Video
'Investigative' DNA test of Gogamedi murder case
DNA Video
DNA: Full story of Sukhdev Gogamedi Murder