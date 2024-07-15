CLAT 2025 Registration Begins Today At consortiumofnlus.ac.in- Here’s How To Apply

CLAT 2025: The Consortium of National Law Universities will start the CLAT 2024 registration process today, July 15, 2024. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the Common Law Admission Test through the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in. website, CLAT 2025 registration will open on July 15, 2024, at 12 PM.

To be eligible for the UG program, candidates must have passed 10+2 or an equivalent exam with at least 45 percent marks, or 40 percent for SC/ST/PwD candidates. Those appearing for their final exams in March/April 2025 are also eligible to apply.

Candidates for postgraduate programmes must hold an LLB degree or score at least 50% on an equivalent exam; candidates from SC, ST, or PwD categories must score at least 45%. The registration deadline is October 15, 2024. On December 1, 2024, from 2 PM to 4 PM, the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025 will take place. Candidates who fall under the PwD category may appear from 2 PM to 4.40 PM.

CLAT 2025: Steps to apply here

Visit the official website: consortiumofnlus.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the CLAT 2025 link

Select the "Login" option and register

After registration, log in and complete the form

Upload the necessary documents and pay the fee

Submit the form and save a copy for future reference

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a nationwide examination for admission to undergraduate and graduate law programmes provided by twenty-four National Law Universities in India. Admissions to the five-year combined LL.B. and LL.M. programme take place there each year.