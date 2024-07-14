CLAT 2025 Registration Begins Tomorrow At consortiumofnlus.ac.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

CLAT 2025: The Consortium of National Law Universities will start the registration process for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025 on July 15. Interested candidates can check eligibility and other details on the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in, where the application form link will be activated tomorrow. The CLAT 2025 exam is scheduled for December 1, 2024, and will take place from 2 pm to 4 pm in a pen-and-paper format. Candidates will receive 1 mark for each correct answer, with a penalty of 0.25 marks for each incorrect answer. The registration deadline for CLAT 2025 is October 15, 2024.

The application fee is Rs 4,000 for General and Other Backward Classes candidates, and Rs 3,500 for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Below Poverty Line (BPL) categories.

CLAT 2025: Important dates

Early Notification April/May 2024 CLAT Notification 2024 Release Date 7-Jul-24 CLAT Exam Registration Date 2025 15-Jul CLAT 2025 Registration Last Date 15-Oct-24 Release Date of CLAT Admit card for 2025 November 2024 (Tentative CLAT Exam Date 2025 1-Dec-24

CLAT 2025: Steps to apply online

Visit the official CLAT website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the CLAT 2025 link.

Click on the "New Registration" tab.

Enter your registration details, including email address, password, and other necessary information.

Log in and complete the online application form.

Upload the required documents and pay the application fee.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

CLAT 2025: Eligibility criteria

For the undergraduate program (five-year integrated law degree), candidates must have passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination with at least 45% marks or its equivalent grade. Candidates from Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) categories must secure at least 40% marks.

For the postgraduate program, candidates need an LLB degree or an equivalent exam with a minimum of 50% marks or its equivalent grade. SC, ST, and PwD candidates are eligible with 45% marks or its equivalent grade. Candidates appearing for their qualifying exams in March/April 2025 are also eligible to apply.