CLAT REGISTRATION 2025

CLAT 2025 Registration Date Extended Till October 22 At consortiumofnlus.ac.in- Steps To Apply Here

CLAT 2025 Registration: The National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) has released the results for the O/A/B/C Level Examinations held in July 2024, scroll down for more details.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Oct 16, 2024, 01:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
CLAT 2025 Registration Date Extended Till October 22 At consortiumofnlus.ac.in- Steps To Apply Here CLAT Registration 2025

CLAT Registration 2025:  The Consortium of National Law Universities has extended the registration deadline for CLAT 2025. Candidates now have until October 22, 2024, to apply for the Common Law Admission Test. Interested applicants can complete their registrations online through the official CLAT website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. “The last date for submission of CLAT 2025 online applications (for both U.G. and P.G. programmes) has been extended up to 11:59 P.M. of 22nd October, (Tuesday) 2024,” reads the official notice.

CLAT 2025 Registration: Eligibility Criteria

For UG Program: Candidates who have completed 10+2 or an equivalent examination with at least 45% marks or equivalent grade are eligible to apply. Those appearing for the qualifying exam in March/April 2025 can also apply.

For PG Program: Applicants must hold an LLB degree or equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent grade. Candidates appearing for the qualifying exam in April/May 2025 are also eligible.

CLAT 2025 Registration: Steps to apply here

  • Visit the official website at student.nielit.gov.in.
  • Enter your User ID and password.
  • Click on the appropriate NIELIT O/A/B/C Level Result link.
  • View and download your result.
  • Save a copy for future reference.

CLAT 2025 Registration; direct link to download official notice here

CLAT registration 2025: List of documents required

  • A recent passport-sized photograph with a plain background
  • Candidate's signature
  • Category certificate (for SC/ST/OBC applicants)
  • Certificate issued by a competent authority (for P.W.D. category, if applicable)
  • Certificate issued by a competent authority (for BPL category applicants

The application fee for both UG and PG programs is ₹4000 for general candidates and ₹3500 for SC/ST/PwD/BPL candidates. Payment must be made online. The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national-level entrance exam for admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programs offered by 24 National Law Universities across India.

