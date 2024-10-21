CLAT 2025: Registration Last Date Tomorrow At ssc.gov.in- Check Steps To Apply Here
CLAT 2025: The CLAT 2025 exam for both UG and PG programs is scheduled for December 1. General, OBC, and NRI candidates must pay an application fee of ₹4,000, scroll down for more details.
CLAT 2025: The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) registration will close tomorrow, October 22. Students who haven’t yet applied are advised to visit the official website — consortiumofnlus.ac.in — and submit their application. The deadline to update test location preferences in the application form is now October 25 (11:59 pm), extended from the earlier deadline of October 15. CLAT 2025 is scheduled for December 1. The application fee for both UG and PG programs is ₹4000 for general category candidates and ₹3500 for SC, ST, PwD, and BPL candidates. The fee is non-refundable.
The CLAT exams for undergraduate and postgraduate law programs will occur on December 1, 2024. The exam will consist of 120 multiple-choice questions covering subjects like English, Legal Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, Mathematics, and General Knowledge, including Current Affairs. As per the exam pattern, 1 mark will be awarded for each correct answer, while 0.25 marks will be deducted for every incorrect answer.
CLAT Registration 2025: Steps to apply here
Step 1: Go to the official CLAT 2025 website – consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
Step 2: Click on the registration link to start the application process.
Step 3: Register and log in using the credentials provided.
Step 4: Complete the application form and upload the necessary documents.
Step 5: Pay the CLAT application fee, submit the form, and download it for future reference.
CLAT 2025: Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must have passed the Class 12 or an equivalent examination with at least 45% marks or its equivalent grade. For Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) candidates, a minimum of 40% marks or its equivalent grade is required. Candidates who will be appearing for their qualifying examination in March or April 2025 are also eligible to apply.
Post-graduate programme (one year LLM degree): Eligibility Criteria
Candidates are required to hold an LLB degree or an equivalent qualification with at least 45% marks or an equivalent grade. For Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) candidates, a minimum of 40% marks or an equivalent grade is necessary. Candidates appearing for the qualifying examination in April or May 2025 are also eligible to apply.
