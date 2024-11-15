CLAT Admit Card 2025 Released At consortiumofnlus.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

CLAT Admit Card 2025: The Consortium of National Law Universities has issued the CLAT 2025 Admit Card on November 15, 2024. Candidates planning to take the Common Law Admission Test can download their admit card from the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The CLAT 2025 exam will be conducted offline on December 1, 2024, in a single shift from 2 PM to 4 PM. This national-level entrance test is for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate law programs across 24 National Law Universities in India.

“Admit Cards for UG and PG CLAT 2025 will be available for registered candidates to download from their application portal from November 15, 2024 – 10.30 AM to December 01, 2024 - 01:30 pm,” reads the official notice.

CLAT Admit Card 2025: Here’s how to download

Visit the official website.

Log in using your registered mobile number and password.

Click on the "Download Admit Card" link.

Review all the details on your admit card for accuracy.

Download the CLAT admit card in PDF format and save it for future reference.

CLAT Admit Card 2025: Details mentioned on admit card

Name of the candidate

Roll number and application number

Exam centre name, and address

Exam timings along with reporting time

Instructions for appearing in the exam

The CLAT 2025 exam will be held offline, lasting two hours. Both the undergraduate and postgraduate papers will have 120 questions, each worth 120 marks. Candidates will receive one mark for each correct answer, while 0.25 marks will be deducted for every incorrect answer. No negative marking will apply for unattempted questions.