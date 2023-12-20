CLAT Counselling 2024 Registration Ends Today At consortiumofnlus.ac.in- Steps To Apply Here

CLAT 2023: The registration for CLAT Counselling 2024 is set to conclude today, December 20, 2023, at 10 PM. To ensure timely participation, candidates are strongly advised to complete the registration process promptly on the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. It is essential for candidates to log in to their CLAT accounts on the commission of NLUs website, verify their invitation for each counseling round, and adhere to the specified deadlines outlined in the official notice.

CLAT 2024 Counselling: Steps To Apply

1. Go to the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in

2. On the homepage, select the login option

3. Enter your registration number and other details

4. Fill in the form and pay the fees

5. Upload the necessary documents and submit

6. Download and take a printout of the same

"Candidates will have to mandatorily provide their bank account information, which will be used to issue refunds (if any). Please provide valid bank account information which will be active until the refund process is completed." reads the official notice.

For General Category candidates, the registration fee is Rs 30,000, while candidates falling under ST/SC/OBC/BC/EWS/PWD categories are required to pay Rs 20,000. During the counseling process, candidates have the flexibility to choose between the 'Freeze,' 'Float,' and 'Exit' options. Opting for the 'Freeze' option indicates that the candidate is content with the allotted seat and does not wish to participate in subsequent rounds.

Candidates who haven't secured their first preference NLU and wish to keep the possibility open for obtaining a higher preference NLU seat can select the 'Float' option. The 'Exit' option is available for candidates who decide not to continue further in the Counselling Process. It is crucial for candidates to carefully consider their preferences and make informed choices during the CLAT Counselling process.