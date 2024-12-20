CLAT Counselling Registration 2025 Ends Today At consortiumofnlus.ac.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

CLAT Counselling Registration 2025: The Consortium of NLUs will close the CLAT Counselling 2025 registration process on December 20, 2024. Candidates wishing to register for the counselling round can access the direct link on the official Consortium website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The registration link will remain active until 10 PM today. The first seat allotment list will be released at 10 AM on December 26, 2024. Candidates opting for Freeze and Float options must pay the confirmation fee to the Consortium, and NLUs will facilitate admission for the first allotment list from December 26, 2024, to January 4, 2025.

Applicants should log in to their CLAT account on the Consortium’s website to confirm their invitation for counselling during each round. The Consortium will not be held accountable for undelivered emails or SMS notifications.

CLAT Counselling Registration 2025: Important dates

Registration for Admissions Counselling and Fee Payment: December 9, 2024, to December 20, 2024

First Allotment List Released: December 26, 2024

Payment of Confirmation Fee for Freeze and Float options: December 26, 2024, to January 4, 2025

Second Allotment List Released: January 10, 2025

Payment of Confirmation Fee for Freeze and Float options: January 10, 2025, to January 16, 2025

Third Allotment List Released: January 24, 2025

Payment of Confirmation Fee for Freeze and Float options: January 24, 2025, to January 30, 2025

Payment of University Fee (Freeze option for First, Second & Third Allotments): May 14, 2025

Fourth Allotment List Released: May 20, 2025

Payment of Confirmation Fee for Freeze and Float options: May 20, 2025, to May 24, 2025

Fifth & Final Allotment List Released: May 29, 2025

Payment of Confirmation Fee for Freeze option: May 29, 2025, to June 2, 2025

Payment of University Fee (Freeze option for Fourth & Fifth Allotments): June 10, 2025

CLAT Counselling Registration 2025: Steps to apply here

Go to the official CLAT website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Click on the login link and provide the necessary details.

Register for the counselling round.

Complete the application form and pay the required registration fee.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

Save a printed copy for future reference.

The registration fee for candidates in the general category is Rs 30,000/-, while candidates from the ST/SC/OBC/BC/EWS/PWD categories are required to pay Rs 20,000/-. Payments must be made online after logging into the CLAT 2025 portal through the Consortium website. Only those candidates who have successfully completed the registration process for the Admissions Counselling will be eligible for seat allotment. "In order to 'Freeze' their seat in the First, Second Third, Fourth and Fifth round of counselling, the candidate must pay the Confirmation Fee of Rs. 20,000 (Twenty thousand) within the stipulated time in the Admissions Counselling," reads the official notice.