CLAT Registration 2025 Begins On July 15 At consortiumofnlus.ac.in- Check Details Here

CLAT 2025: The CLAT 2025 registration period will begin on July 15. The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2025) notification for UG and PG admissions has been released by the Consortium of NLUs. To apply for law admissions for the 2024–2025 academic year, candidates should go to consortiumofnlus.ac.in, the official website.

The schedule states that candidates must register for CLAT 2025 by July 15 and submit their applications by October 15. For general category candidates, the CLAT 2025 application fee is Rs 4,000; for SC/ST/PwD candidates, it is Rs 3,500. The CLAT 2025 admission exam will occur on December 1 from 2 to 4 p.m. in a single shift.

CLAT 2025: Here’s how to register

Visit the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

When it becomes active, select the CLAT 2025 application link.

To apply, sign up and log in.

Complete the form, send it in, and pay the fee.

Print this page out for your records.

CLAT 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: There is no age limit for the application process.

Educational Qualifications:

For UG Programme (5-Year Integrated Law Degree): Candidates must have passed 10+2 or an equivalent exam with at least 45% marks or an equivalent grade.

For PG Programme (One-Year LLM Degree): Candidates must have an LL.B degree or an equivalent exam with at least 50% marks or an equivalent grade.

There will be a two-hour exam for CLAT 2025. There will be 150 questions in all on the paper. Together with Legal Aptitude, the sections cover English, Math, Logical Reasoning, General Knowledge, and Current Affairs.