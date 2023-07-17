trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2636750
COMEDK Counselling Result 2023: Round 1 Seat Allotment List Out Tomorrow On comedk.org, Check Official Time & More Here

COMEDK Counselling Round 1 Result 2023 Seat Allotment will be released on the official website - comedk.org tomorrow, scroll down to check official time and more.

COMEDK Counselling Result 2023: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka, COMEDK, will release the seat allotment list for the COMEDK 2023 Counselling Round 1 tomorrow, July 18. Candidates who have registered for the COMEDK Counselling 2023 Round 1 will be able to check and download the seat allotment results from the official website - comedk.org

COMEDK Counselling 2023 Result Date, Time

The consortium will release the list of COMEDK Counselling Round 1 Result 2023 Seat Allotment on July 18 at 2 pm.  Candidates will be able to check and download the COMEDK Seat Allotment List from the official website by following the simple steps given below.

Here's How To Download COMEDK Round 1 Seat Allotment

Step 1: Visit the official website of COMEDK at comedk.org

Step 2:On the homepage, click on the link that reads "COMDEK Counselling Round 1 Allotment Result"

Step 3: Enter the login credentials like hall ticket number, DOB etc

Step 4: Click on Submit and your COMEDK Seat Allotment List will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check the allotment details and download for further reference

