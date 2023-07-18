comedk.org, COMEDK Counselling 2023: Phase 1 Seat Allotment Results Released At comedk.org- Direct Link To Check Here

COMEDK Counselling 2023: The COMEDK UGET 2023 seat allotment round one results for the engineering programme were released today, July 18, by the Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK). Candidates who registered for the COMEDK UGET 2023 counselling can access the seat allotment results via the official website - comedk.org.

Candidates can view the COMEDK UGET seat allotment round one results by entering their application number and password. They will be eligible to apply for the decision-making and fee payment processes when the COMEDK seat allotment results is announced.

COMEDK Counselling 2023: Steps to check here

Visit the official website i.e comedk.org.

Click on the COMEDK login link.

Enter your application number and password.

Click on “COMEDK Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2023”.

Download the seat allotment letter and take a printout for future reference.

COMEDK Counselling 2023; direct link here

Candidates must pay the cost before July 20th at 4:00 p.m. Candidates who were assigned seats in round one may report to their respective universities beginning today and continuing through July 22, 12 p.m. The government has recommended candidates to double-check the location of the college they desire and to confirm they have entered the correct college code throughout the selection process. The timetable for the second and third COMEDK UGET seat allotment rounds will be posted on the COMEDK website soon.