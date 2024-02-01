COMEDK UGET 2024 Registration Begins At comedk.org- Check Steps To Apply Here

COMEDK UGET 2024: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has begun accepting online applications for the Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2024 test. Candidates can submit their applications via the official website, comedk.org. The deadline to apply for the exam is April 5. The COMEDK UGET test for engineering programmes is set for May 12, 2024. The exam will be held in over 400 exam centres to select students for admission to around 20,000 undergraduate engineering seats given by various universities in Karnataka.

COMEDK UGET 2024: Steps to apply here

Visit the COMEDK UGET official website at comedk.org.

On the homepage, click the link to register for the COMEDK UGET 2024 exam.

Fill out the registration form by adding your name, email address, and contact information.

Submit the required documents and pay the application cost.

Submit the form and print it for future reference.

To be eligible for COMEDK UGET 2024, students must have completed Class 12 or an equivalent examination recognised by the state or central government. General category candidates must have at least 45% in physics, chemistry, and maths. For SC, ST, and OBC applicants, a minimum of 40% is required.