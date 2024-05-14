COMEDK UGET Answer Key 2024 To Be OUT Today At comedk.org, Steps To Download Here

COMEDK 2024: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) is set to release the UGET Answer Key 2024 today, on May 14, 2024, at 11 AM. Candidates who took the exam can access the answer keys upon release on the official website, comedk.org. The answer keys will become available at 11 AM, and the deadline for receiving challenges or objections to the Provisional Answer Keys is May 16, 2024, at 4 PM.

Should candidates require any clarifications regarding the provisional answer key, they must submit them online using the provided format, accompanied by a fee of Rs.500/- (Rupees Five Hundred Only), plus applicable convenience charges, to be paid online. It is advisable for candidates to download the PDF of the Provisional Answer Keys/Score for future reference, as clarifications will only be entertained if the PDF format of the Provisional Answer Key is provided. Screenshots from mobile or computer devices will not be considered for clarifications, as stated in the information brochure.

COMEDK Answer Key 2024: Steps To Download

- Visit the official website - comedk.org.

- Choose the COMEDK UGET Answer Key link.

- Enter your roll number and other required credentials.

- The COMEDK Answer Key 2024 will be presented on the page.

- Download the answer key PDF and submit objections if necessary.

- Complete the form submission and retain a copy for future reference.

Candidates should note that the final answer key will be prepared based on the objections received, and results will be determined accordingly. For the latest updates on COMEDK UGET 2024, refer to the official website.