Maharashtra

Maharashtra board cancels exams, students of classes 1-8 to be promoted

The Maharashtra government on Saturday announced to promote all students studying of Classes I to Class 8 without exams to the next level.

File photo
File photo

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Saturday announced to promote all students studying of Classes I to Class 8 without exams to the next level.

School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad made the announcment on Twitter. "In view of the ongoing situation due to COVID-19, all state board students across Maharashtra state from Class 1st to Class 8th will be promoted to the next class without any examinations," Gaikwad said.

However, the minister added that a decision is pending on conducting exams for the students in Class IX and Class XI and is expected soon.

Meanwhile, the exams for classes 10th and 12th will be held as per schedule. The board has offered several relaxations as exams are being held in offline mode. The exam will be held on a curtailed syllabus.

Further, students who have been affected by COVID-19 can appear for special exams to be held in June, the board announced. 

