CSIR NET Result 2023 DECLARED At csirnet.nta.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

CSIR NET 2023: The results for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research National Eligibility Test (CSIR NET) December 2023 have been officially announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who participated in the December session exams can access their CSIR UGC NET December 2023 results on the designated official website – csirnet.nta.ac.in. The Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2023 exam took place on December 26, 27, and 28, covering five subjects and involving 356 examination centers across 176 cities nationwide.

CSIR NET Result 2023: Direct Link

To obtain their Joint CSIR UGC NET result for December 2023, candidates are required to input their application number and date of birth on the official website. The CSIR NET December 2023 scorecard will provide essential information such as the candidate's name, roll number, subject, percentile, total marks, rank, and qualifying status.

CSIR UGC NET December 2023: Steps To Check Result

- Go to the CSIR NET official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

- Choose the 'CSIR UGC NET December 2023 Result' link.

- Provide the required details: Application number and date of birth.

- Click on the Submit button.

- Review and download your CSIR NET result and scorecard.

The National Testing Agency administered the Joint CSIR-UGC-NET December 2023 for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Lectureship in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode on December 26, 27, and 28, 2023, spanning five subjects and 356 centers in 176 cities across the country. Out of the 2,19,146 candidates who registered for the examination, 1,75,355 candidates participated. The testing agency has now released the scorecards, accessible on the official website.