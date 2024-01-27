CSIR SO, ASO Admit Card 2024 OUT At csir.res.in- Check Direct Link To Download Hall Ticket

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has issued the admit card for the Section Officer (SO) and Assistant Section Officer (ASO) exams. Applicants can retrieve it from the official website, csir.res.in. The examination is scheduled from February 5 to February 20, 2024. The CSIR Combined Administrative Services Examination for SO and ASO will be conducted in multiple stages. The initial stage, a computer-based test, will take place on February 5, featuring two papers: Paper 1 from 10 AM to 12 PM and Paper 2 from 3 PM to 5.30 PM. Candidates must use their Registered Email ID and Date of Birth for downloading the CSIR SO & ASO admit card 2024.

CSIR SO, ASO Admit Card 2024: Direct Link

As per the official notice, the reporting time is 8.30 AM for Paper 1 and 1.30 PM for Paper 2. The official notice also mentions, "Mock Test Link will be communicated to the candidates through registered Email ID. Candidates are advised to check their registered email ID (including Junk/Spam folders) for examination-related information."

CSIR SO, ASO Admit Card 2024: Steps To Download

- Visit csir.res.in.

- Navigate to the News and Events section and click on the link titled "Link for downloading of Admit card and Mock Test for CASE 2023 from 26.01.2024 (10:00 AM)."

- Enter the registered email id and date of birth.

- The admit card will be visible on the screen.

- Download and retain a copy of the admit card.

Candidates must download their admit cards and thoroughly read the instructions outlined in them before attending the examination.