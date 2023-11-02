CSIR UGC NET 2023 Registration Begins At csirnet.nta.ac.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

CSIR UGC NET 2023: The registration for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research National Eligibility Test, CSIR UGC NET 2023 has begun at the official website. Candidates who wish to register for the CSIR NET 2023 exam could visit the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in. The Joint CSIR-UGC NET 2023 Examination will be administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in December as a Computer Based Test (CBT). Details of the Course Code, Eligibility Criteria, Question Paper Pattern, Fee, and so on are available in the Information Bulletin, which is hosted on the website csirnet.nta.ac.in.

CSIR NET 2023: Steps to apply here

1. Visit the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

2. On the displayed homepage, click the 'Registration for Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2023' option.

3. Alternatively, click on the aforementioned application URL.

4. A new webpage would be launched.

5. Register yourself by providing the requested information and generating your login credentials.

6. Login information would be provided to the registered contact information.

7. Apply through the CSIR UGC NET page. 8. Fill out the application form and upload all scanned papers.

9. Pay the application cost and return the paperwork.

10. If necessary, print out the form.

Candidates for the CSIR UGC NET must have an M.Sc. or equivalent degree/Integrated BS-MS/ BS-4 years/ BE/ B. Tech/ B. Pharma/ MBBS with at least 55% marks for General (UR)/General-EWS and OBC candidates. It is 50% for SC/ST, Third Gender, and Persons with Disabilities (PWD) candidates. More information is available on the official website.