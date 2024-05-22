CSIR UGC NET 2024 June Registration Deadline Extended Till May 27 At csirnet.nta.ac.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

CSIR UGC NET 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the deadline to apply for the CSIR NET June Exam. The application deadline was previously set for May 21, however, it has been extended to May 27. CSIR NET application fees can be submitted until May 27, 2024. The NTA will activate the CSIR NET application rectification window from May 29 to May 31, 2024. Interested candidates should apply at csirnet.nta.ac.in as soon as possible. The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the CSIR NET Notification 2024 for the June session on May 1, 2024. The CSIR NET June 2024 exam is scheduled for June 25, 26, and 27, 2024.

CSIR UGC NET: Steps to apply here

1. Visit the official website: csirnet.nta.ac.in.

2. On the homepage, click the Application Form option.

3. In the following step, click on the new registration button.

4. After reading the instructions, click on Proceed.

5. Fill in all the details, submit the form, and write down the login credentials.

6. Log in with the application number and password.

7. Fill up all of the information requested in the CSIR NET application form

8. Scan and upload photos and signatures in JPG format as specified.

9. Download the confirmation page and print it for future reference.

The CSIR UGC NET exam will be conducted online for 180 minutes (3 hours). The exam will include multiple-choice objective-type questions and will be administered in bilingual format. Students must be aware that the CSIR UGC NET is a national-level examination held to determine the eligibility of candidates for Junior Fellowship Research (JRF)- Appointment.