CSIR UGC NET December Exam Registration 2024 Last Date Today At csirnet.nta.ac.in- Here’s How To Apply

CSIR UGC NET Registration 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration for the CSIR UGC NET December 2024 today, January 2, 2024. Candidates can apply for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2024 on the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in until 11:50 PM tonight. The application fee can be paid until January 3, 2025. A correction window for making changes to the application form will be open from January 4 to January 5, 2025. The written test is scheduled to take place from February 16 to February 28, 2025. The exam will be conducted in a computer-based format (CBT) and will have three parts with objective-type multiple-choice questions. There will be no breaks between the sections. The test will last 180 minutes, and the question paper will be available in both English and Hindi.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had earlier extended the registration deadline for the CSIR UGC NET December 2024. Candidates could now apply for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2024 until January 2, 2025.

CSIR UGC NET Registration 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must be Indian citizens.

Junior Research Fellowship (JRF): The maximum age limit is 28 years, with a relaxation of up to 5 years for SC/ST/OBC/PwD and female candidates.

Lectureship (LS)/Assistant Professor: There is no upper age limit.

Candidates should have an MSc or equivalent degree with at least 55% marks (or 50% for SC/ST/PwD candidates).

PhD holders who completed their master's degree with at least 50% marks before September 19, 1991, are only eligible for the lectureship positions.

CSIR UGC NET Registration 2024: Steps to apply here

Go to the official CSIR UGC NET website at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

Click on the link for CSIR UGC NET December 2024 registration on the homepage.

A new page will appear; complete the registration process.

After registering, log in to your account.

Fill out the application form and pay the application fee.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

Keep a printed copy for future reference.

The application fee for CSIR UGC NET December 2024 is Rs 1150 for General category candidates, Rs 600 for General-EWS/OBC(NCL) candidates, and ₹325 for SC/ST/PwD/Third Gender candidates. Payments can be made using net banking, debit/credit cards, or UPI. Additional service charges from the bank or payment gateway may apply. If candidates face any issues while applying, they can call 011-40759000 / 011-69227700 or email csirnet@nta.ac.in for assistance.