CSIR UGC NET Result 2023 Likely To Be Out On 21 July At csirnet.nta.nic.in- Check Steps To Download Scorecard

CSIR UGC NET 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to release the final answer and result for the Joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR-UGC NET) soon, according to reports the result will be out on 21 July on its official website csirnet.nta.nic.in. The testing agency published the NTA CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2023 on June 14. Examinees were given an opportunity to raise objections, if any, against the released provisional answer key pdf till June 16. The final answer key of CSIR NET was released on Monday July 17. As the final answer key is released, the CSIR NET result is expected to be announced this week.

CSIR UGC NET 2023 Result: Steps To Download Here

- Go to the official website of the exam - csirnet.nta.nic.in.



- Tap on the link that states CSIR UGC NET 2023 Result on the homepage.

- Fill in your login credentials and click on submit once you are done.

- The CSIR UGC NET result will display on your device.

- Check your marks and personal details mentioned on the result.

- Tap on the download option and save a copy for future use.

According to the final answer key, the four questions have been dropped by the NTA including one in life sciences, two in chemical sciences, and one in mathematical sciences subject.

CSIR UGC NET 2023: Stats

This year as many as 2,74,027 candidates took the CSIR UGC NET exam. The exam was conducted from June 06 to 08, 2023 in 426 examination centers spread across 178 cities. The exam was held in computer-based test mode. The provisional answer key was declared on July 14, 2023. Candidates got the opportunity to raise objections against the answer key was till July 16, 2023.