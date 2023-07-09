CSIR UGC NET Result 2023 To Be Out On This Date At csirnet.nta.nic.in- Check Steps To Download Scorecard

CSIR UGC NET 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to release the final answer and result for the Joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR-UGC NET) soon, according to reports the result will be out on 14 July on its official website csirnet.nta.nic.in. The testing agency published the NTA CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2023 on June 14. Examinees were given an opportunity to raise objections, if any, against the released provisional answer key pdf till June 16.

CSIR UGC NET 2023 Result: Steps To Download Here

- Go to the official website of the exam - csirnet.nta.nic.in.



- Tap on the link that states CSIR UGC NET 2023 Result on the homepage.

- Fill in your login credentials and click on submit once you are done.

- The CSIR UGC NET result will display on your device.

- Check your marks and personal details mentioned on the result.

- Tap on the download option and save a copy for future use.

CSIR UGC NET 2023: Exam Date

The Joint CSIR- UGC NET December 2022- June 2023 examination was conducted on June 6, 7 and 8, 2023 at 426 examination centers located in 178 cities across the country. A total of 2,74,027 candidates appeared in the Computer Based Test (CBT).