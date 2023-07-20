trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2637706
NewsEducation
CSIR UGC NET RESULT 2023

CSIR UGC NET Result 2023 To Be Out On This Date At csirnet.nta.nic.in- Steps To Check Scores Here

CSIR NET Result 2023: Negative marking for incorrect answers will be applied as per the subject-wise exam scheme, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 06:53 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

CSIR UGC NET Result 2023 To Be Out On This Date At csirnet.nta.nic.in- Steps To Check Scores Here CSIR UGC NET Result 2023

CSIR UGC NET Result 2023: The Joint Central Scientific & Industrial Research-University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (Joint CSIR-UGC NET 2023) results will be announced on the National Testing Agency's (NTA) official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can check it by entering their application number and birth date. The final answer key was provided yesterday, July 17, and the results will be published the following day. Along with the findings, the NTA will reveal subject-specific cut-offs for other categories. 

The CSIR UGC NET was held for 2,74,027 candidates on June 6, 7, and 8. On June 14, the provisional answer key was made available.

CSIR NET Result 2023: Steps to check here


cre Trending Stories
  • Visit the official website at CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on the CSIR UGC NET Result link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Negative marking for incorrect answers will be applied as per the subject-wise exam scheme. If a question is deemed to be incorrect for any reason, only those candidates who attempted the question will receive the benefit of the doubt. 

If the subject experts determine that, in addition to the original answer key, one or more additional alternatives are right, marks will be granted to all candidates who attempted any of the correct answers.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest