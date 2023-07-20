CSIR UGC NET Result 2023 To Be Out On This Date At csirnet.nta.nic.in- Steps To Check Scores Here

CSIR UGC NET Result 2023: The Joint Central Scientific & Industrial Research-University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (Joint CSIR-UGC NET 2023) results will be announced on the National Testing Agency's (NTA) official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can check it by entering their application number and birth date. The final answer key was provided yesterday, July 17, and the results will be published the following day. Along with the findings, the NTA will reveal subject-specific cut-offs for other categories.

The CSIR UGC NET was held for 2,74,027 candidates on June 6, 7, and 8. On June 14, the provisional answer key was made available.

CSIR NET Result 2023: Steps to check here

Visit the official website at CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the CSIR UGC NET Result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Negative marking for incorrect answers will be applied as per the subject-wise exam scheme. If a question is deemed to be incorrect for any reason, only those candidates who attempted the question will receive the benefit of the doubt.

If the subject experts determine that, in addition to the original answer key, one or more additional alternatives are right, marks will be granted to all candidates who attempted any of the correct answers.