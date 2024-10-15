CSIR UGC NET Result 2024 Declared At csirnet.nta.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

CSIR UGC NET 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the CSIR UGC NET Result 2024 on September 12, 2024. Candidates who took the Joint CSIR UGC NET exam can view their scorecards on the official CSIR website at csirnet.nta.ac.in. Additionally, result details are available on the NTA's official website at nta.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for the June 2024 CSIR NET exam can access the cut-off marks and the list of qualified candidates on the official website, csirhrdg.res.in. The results were released on September 13 for 1,63,529 candidates. The exam took place on July 25, 26, and 27, 2024, aimed at awarding JRF, determining eligibility for Assistant Professor positions, and Ph.D. admissions. A total of 1,963 candidates qualified for JRF and Assistant Professor eligibility. However, only 11 candidates cleared the exam exclusively for JRF.

The marks obtained in the June 2024 session of the CSIR UGC NET will be valid for one year for Ph.D. admissions for candidates qualifying in categories 2 and 3. The final Ph.D. admission process will consider 70% of the CSIR UGC NET score, with the remaining 30% based on performance in an interview or viva voce conducted by the respective institutions.

CSIR UGC NET 2024: Steps to download here



Visit the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in

Click on the link for "CSIR UGC NET Result 2024" on the homepage.

A login page will appear; enter your login details.

Submit the information and download the result.

Make sure to print a copy for future reference.

This year, 2,25,335 candidates registered for the CSIR UGC NET exam, with 1,63,529 appearing. No hard copy of the scorecard will be sent via post or email. The exam was held on July 25, 26, and 27, 2024, in two shifts on the first two days: from 9 am to 12 noon and from 3 pm to 6 pm. On July 27, only one shift was conducted. The exam took place at 348 centers across 187 cities. As per the official notice, merely appearing in the exam or holding a scorecard does not guarantee further selection.