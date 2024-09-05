CSIR UGC NET Results 2024 To Be OUT Soon At csirnet.nta.ac.in- Check Cut Off And Other Details Here

CSIR UGC NET 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the CSIR UGC NET results and cut-off marks simultaneously. Although the exact result date is not confirmed, candidates should regularly check the official website—csirnet.nta.ac.in. To download their CSIR NET scorecard, candidates will need to enter their application number and date of birth. The Joint CSIR UGC NET was held on July 25, 26, and 27, with 2,25,335 candidates appearing for the computer-based test at 348 centers across 187 cities. Results are expected in the second week of September.

There is no separate cut-off for Part A, B, and C; cumulative marks will determine the merit list. The minimum qualifying marks are 33% for General, EWS, and OBC categories, and 25% for SC, ST, and PwD candidates, applicable for both fellowship and Assistant Professor positions.

CSIR UGC NET 2024: Steps to download here

Go to the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in.

Click on the notification link that says, 'CSIR UGC NET 2024 results.'

You will be redirected to the login page, where you need to enter your credentials and submit.

Your CSIR UGC NET 2024 results will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the results for future reference.

The CSIR NET provisional answer key was released on August 9. Candidates had until August 11 to submit objections, with a fee of ₹200 per objection. NTA stated that all feedback from candidates would be carefully reviewed, and if any objections are deemed valid, the answer key will be revised accordingly.

This year, the entrance exam took place on July 25, 26, and 27 across various centers nationwide. The exam was held in two shifts: the first from 9 AM to 12 PM and the second from 3 PM to 6 PM. The first shift was conducted on July 27.