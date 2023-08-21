CTET Answer Key 2023 To Be Released At ctet.nic.in, Result Soon- Check Date And Other Details Here

CBSE CTET 2023: The answer key, results, and CTET cut-off marks will be released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) shortly. Over 25 lakh students are expected to have appeared for CTET July 2023 exam. Candidates should continuously visit the CTET website, ctet.nic.in. CBSE will declare the CTET result date. The result will be tentatively released by September end. CBSE will disclose the CTET answer keys prior to the results, and the results will be prepared based on the final answer key.

CTET Cut-Off

CBSE will also announce CTET cut-off scores along with the results. The category determines the qualifying marks and the cut-off. Candidates in the Unreserved category must obtain at least 60% or 90 points out of a possible 150. Students from the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Class (OBC), and Persons with Disabilities (PWD) categories must obtain 55% or 82 out of 150.



CBSE CTET 2023: Steps to download answer key

Visit the official website of CBSE www.cbse.nic.in.

Go to the “CTET” section on the website.

Look for the link “CTET 2023 Answer Key” and click on it.

Select the paper (Paper I or Paper II) for which you appeared.

Answer key will be shown in PDF format.

Download the answer key and compare your answers.

According to the CTET marking scheme, correct answers receive one mark, and erroneous answers receive no negative marking.