CTET exam 2021: Check CBSE's exam day guidelines for candidates, other details

New Delhi: The Central Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 will be conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday (January 31).

The 14th edition of Central Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 was scheduled to be held on Sunday (July 5) 2020 in 112 cities all over the country. The exam got postponed due to administrative reasons and will be held on Sunday (January 31).

The CTET exam will now be conducted in 135 cities. The new examination cities are Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Begusarai, Gopalganj, Purnia, Rohtas, Saharsa, Saran, Bhilai/Durg, Bilaspur, Hazaribagh, Jamshedpur, Ludhiana, Ambedkar Nagar, Bijnor, Bulandshahar, Deoria, Gonda, Mainpuri, Pratapgarh, Shahjahanpur, Sitapur and Udham Singh Nagar.

Candidates can find a list of such cities on the official website of CTET. The admit card of the examination has already been issued by the board. The board has given the freedom to candidates appearing for the exam to choose their exam centre due to COVID-19 pandemic. Along with the admit card, the board has also given the necessary guidelines for the exam, to be strictly adhered to by the candidates.

The candidates are required to carry their own sanitisers in 50 ml transparent bottle. All the candidates must wear a mask and hand gloves. The water bottle must be transparent. Candidates are required to carry admit card and along with the identity card like Aadhar Card or driving licence.

CBSE has issued the guidelines for CTET Exam 2021:

- Candidates are required to cover their nose and mouth with a face mask all the time.

- Social distancing needs to be followed at the exam centre of CTET.

- Candidates cannot exchange any stuff in the examination hall.

- Candidates must use the safe mode of transportation to come to the exam centre.

- Candidates must refrain themselves from spitting in the public areas, and throw used face masks and tissue in the closed dustbin.

- Avoid being in touch with strangers. They shouldn't hug or shake hands with anyone.

- Maintain toilet hygiene, during and after the use.

- Don’t touch eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

- Make sure you are not infected or having any symptoms of coronavirus.

- Seek advice from parents about COVID-19 before and after the exam

All the candidates are advised to maintain social distance.

