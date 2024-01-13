CTET Exam City Slip 2024 OUT, Admit Card Soon At ctet.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

CTET Exam City Slip 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the exam city slip for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2024. Aspirants can access their CTET pre-admit card on the official website, ctet.nic.in. To download the exam city slip, candidates must use their login details, including registration number, date of birth, and security pin. CTET 2024 is scheduled to take place on January 21, 2024. According to the CTET 2024 information bulletin, the CTET admit card 2024 will be issued three days before the exam. Candidates can download the admit card using their login credentials.

CTET Exam City Slip 2024: Direct Link

The CTET 2024 pre-admit card will include information about the allotted exam city, enabling candidates to plan for travel and accommodation. The CTET 2024 hall ticket will provide comprehensive details about the exam date, timings, examination center, and exam-day instructions.

CTET 2024 Exam City Slip: Steps To Download

Visit ctet.nic.in, the official website.

To access the CTET city slip for January 2024, click the appropriate link.

CTET 2024 city intimation slip will be displayed

Download, and print the slip for future reference.

CTET 2024 will consist of two papers: paper 1 and paper 2. Each paper will take 2.5 hours to complete. Paper 1 will be held from 2 pm to 4:30 pm in the afternoon session, while Paper 2 will be held from 9:30 am to 12 noon. CTET Paper 1 consists of five sections: Child Development and Pedagogy, Language-I, Language-II, Mathematics, and Environmental Studies. Meanwhile, CTET Paper 2 encompasses questions from Child Development and Pedagogy, Language-I, Language-II, Mathematics and Science, along with Social Studies or Social Sciences.