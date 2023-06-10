ctet.nic.in CTET 2023 Exam Date Announced; To Be Held In Offline Mode - Check Details

The Central Board of Secondary Education, (CBSE) has announced the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2023 examination date. Unlike previous years, the CTET examination will now be conducted in an offline mode on August 20, Sunday. The examination will be held in pen-paper mode, i.e., OMR-based model, an official release stated. Candidates can check the detailed notification at ctet.nic.in.

“The candidates registered for the 17th edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) are hereby informed that the CTET examination will now be conducted in offline mode i.e. pen-paper (OMR) based on 20.08.2023 (SUNDAY) all over India in the specified cities”, read the official notification.

“The detailed Information Bulletin containing details of examination, syllabus, languages, eligibility criteria, and other relevant information is already available on CTET official website,” the notification further read.

The CBSE CTET examination will be conducted in two shifts:

Shift 1: 9:30 am to 12:00 Noon,

Shift 2: 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm

The CTET consists of two papers: Paper I is for those who want to teach students in classes I to V, and Paper II is for those who want to teach students in classes VI to VIII. All questions in CTET are Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), with four alternatives out of which one answer will be most appropriate.

The CTET admit card 2023 will be released in due course. Once available, the candidates will have to download the hall ticket, take a printout, and carry it to the exam centre on the day of the examination. The CTET 2023 application process commenced on April 27, and the last date for submission of the online application was May 26, 2023. The CTET examination takes place every year to determine the eligibility of the candidates for teaching positions in primary and secondary schools.

For more details and the latest updates on the CTET examination, keep a check on the official website of CTET.