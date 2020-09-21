CUCET answer key 2020 released at cucetexam.in — Here's the direct link

NEW DELHI: The Central University of Rajasthan has released the provisional answer keys for the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check the answer keys online at cucetexam.in.

CUCET 2020 examination was conducted between September 18 and 20, 2020. Candidates can raise objections (if any) by providing appropriate representations.

Here's the direct link to CUCET answer key 2020 — Click here

Follow these steps to check CUCET answer key 2020:

STEP 1: Visit the official website of Central University of Rajasthan - cucetexam.in

STEP 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Click to download answer key'

STEP 3: A new page will appear on the display screen

STEP 4: Key in your credentials and login

STEP 5: The CUCET answer key 2020 will be displayed on the screen

STEP 6: Download the answer key. Candidates are requested to take a print out of the answer key for future use.

The CUCET examination is conducted for the students of Class 12, Bachelor’s and Master’s degree holder for admission into the UG/integrated program/BVoc, postgraduate programme and the research programme respectively in these 10 universities.