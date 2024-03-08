CUET PG 2024 Admit Card Released At pgcuet.samarth.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

CUET PG 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the admit cards for the Common University Entrance Test, CUET PG 2024. The hall tickets for the tests, which begin on March 11, 2024, have been distributed. Over 4.62 lakh applicants registered for tests. The online admission exam will cover 157 subjects. Candidates who have registered could download their hall tickets immediately from pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. To access it, candidates must provide their application number and date of birth.Candidates who plan to take the exam must bring their CUET PG admit card and a valid ID to the exam centre.

CUET PG Admit Card 2024: Steps to download here

1. Go to the official website, pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

2. On the homepage, click the CUET PG admit card link.

3. A new login page will open.

4. Enter your application number and password.

5. Check the admit card and download it.

6. Print out for future reference.

The National Testing Agency has made significant modifications as well. The number of questions and exam time are lowered to one hour and 45 minutes, while the number of shifts increases to three. The question paper will feature 75 questions rather than 100. CUET PG will be administered in computer test mode in 324 cities throughout India and abroad. The NTA will conduct the CUET PG Exam from March 11 to March 28. In 2023, 8,77,492 applicants took the exam for 4,597 courses, with 4,59,083 unique registrations.