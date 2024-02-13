CUET PG 2024 Application Correction Window Closes Today At pgcuet.samarth.ac.in- Check Important Details Here

CUET PG 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the application correction window for the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2024 today, February 13, 2024. This is the last opportunity for registered applicants to make any changes to their submitted information. The National Testing Agency (NTA) opened the application correction window for the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate 2024 on February 11, 2024. CUET PG 2024 will be conducted from March 11 to March 28.

CUET PG 2024: Important Details

- The correction window will be accessible till 11:50 PM IST on February 13th.

- No corrections will be allowed after the window closes.

- Candidates must pay an additional fee for editing specific fields.

- The official website for making corrections is pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

CUET PG 2024: Steps To Correct Application

- Login to the CUET PG website using your registration credentials.

- Click on the "Application Correction" link.

- Select the fields you want to modify.

- Make the necessary changes and pay the applicable fee (if required).

- Submit the corrected application form.

- Download and save a copy of the updated application form for your reference.

CUET PG 2024: Details That Can Be Corrected

- Candidate’s name, or mother’s name or father’s name

- Date of birth

- Gender

- Category

- PwBD status

- Choice of universities

CUET PG 2024: Exam Details

The CUET PG 2024 exam is scheduled to be held from March 11 to 28, 2024. The admit cards will be released a few days before the exam.