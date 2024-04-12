CUET PG 2024 Final Answer Key Released At pgcuet.samarth.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

CUET PG 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the final answer key for the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2024 today, April 12. The CUET PG answer key link for 2024 is available on the official website, pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.A total of 4,62,603 unique candidates enrolled for the CUET PG test 2024, which was held from March 11 to 28 for admission to postgraduate degree programmes offered by participating universities. CUET PG 2024 received participation from 198 universities, including 38 central, 38 state, nine government institutions, and 105 private and deemed universities.

A total of 92 questions have been removed from the CUET PG exams given this year. According to the marking scheme, participants would receive full marks for each question eliminated by the exam authorities, whether or not they attempted it.

CUET PG 2024: Steps to download here

Step 1: Visit the official website, pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2: Find and click the link titled "Display of final answer keys for CUET PG 2024".

Step 3: A PDF document will appear on your screen.

Step 4: Go over the answers for the subjects in which you appeared.

Step 5: Download the CUET PG answer key PDF for future reference.

The tentative answer key for CUET PG 2024 was released on April 5, and candidates had until April 7 to file complaints. The final answer key was created after examining the difficulties provided by candidates with the help of subject matter experts.