CUET PG 2024: NTA Implements Major Changes In Application Procedure- Check Website, Fees And Other Details Here

CUET PG 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) initiated the application process for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG 2024) on December 26. Significant changes have been implemented in the CUET PG 2024 exam. The application form, originally hosted on cuet.nta.nic.in, can now be accessed on a new website – pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. Additionally, the application fee has been revised for all candidate categories. Aspiring applicants aiming for admission to PG courses in central universities and other CUET PG participating universities must carefully review the modifications introduced this year before completing the application process.

The official website for CUET PG is now pgcuet.samarth.ac.in, where comprehensive information, including the information brochure, syllabus, FAQs, and details on eligibility, subjects, participating universities, and colleges, has been uploaded.

CUET PG 2024: Exam fee hiked

The NTA has raised the registration fees for all categories by Rs 200 compared to the previous year. General category candidates are now required to pay Rs 1,200, while OBC-NCL/Gen-EWS candidates must pay Rs 1,000. In contrast to the Rs 500 fee for additional test papers last year, this year, candidates will be charged Rs 600 for each extra test paper they choose to take. International applicants applying for up to two tests will now pay Rs 6,000, with an additional charge of Rs 2,000 for extra papers. The previous fees were Rs 5,000 and Rs 1,500, respectively.

CUET PG 2024: Exam cities reduced in India

The number of exam city centres for the CUET PG 2024 examination in India has been lowered from 337 in 2023 to 300. There are 324 exam centre cities in all, including those outside of India. Candidates will be allowed to choose two cities based on their permanent address or current address.

CUET PG 2024: Steps to register here

Visit the official website at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. Complete the registration process on the website. Sign in and proceed to fill out the CUET PG application form. Upload all necessary documents in the specified format and make the application fee payment. Double-check all details before submitting the form. Download the confirmation page for future reference. Print a copy of the CUET PG 2024 application form for your records.

Students seeking admission to Central Universities (CUs) or other participating organisations (including State Universities, Deemed and Private Universities) across the country will be able to apply through CUET (PG).

CUET PG 2024: Exam duration

The CUET PG exam duration has been decreased from 120 minutes to 105 minutes. In 2024, the CUET PG test will be administered in three shifts. The first shift will run from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., and the second and third shifts will run from 12:45 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m., respectively.

CUET PG 2024: Total number of questions

Candidates who take the CUET PG 2024 test must complete 75 multiple choice questions (MCQs). Until last year, the total number of CUET PG questions was 100.