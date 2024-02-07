CUET PG 2024 Registration Ends Today At pgcuet.samarth.ac.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

CUET PG 2024: The National Testing Agency, NTA, will be closing the Common University Entrance Test, CUET PG 2024 registration session today, February 7, 2024. The application form was released on December 26, 2023. Interested candidates for admission to Postgraduate Programmes at Central and other participating Universities / Institutions / Organisations / Autonomous Colleges can complete the CUET PG form. Candidates are recommended to apply well ahead of the deadline to prevent a last-minute rush.

The exam pattern has changed, and CUET PG applicants should be aware of this. The general component has been abolished, and applicants will be offered 75 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) about the course for which they applied. The exam will last 1 hour 45 minutes.

CUET PG 2024: Steps to apply here

Candidates should visit CUET PG's official website, pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

From the site, click the register link.

The next stage for candidates is to register themselves.

Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Take the printout for future reference.

CUET PG exam fees can be submitted till February 8, 2024. The adjustment window will open between February 9 and February 11, 2024.