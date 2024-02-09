CUET PG 2024 Registration Ends Tomorrow At pgcuet.samarth.ac.in- Check Details Here

CUET PG 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has again extended the registration link for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG 2024). The official notification adds that candidates can now apply until February 10 at 9 p.m. The adjustment window will reopen from February 11 to February 13 (11:50 p.m.), and the deadline for final fee transfer has been moved to February 10 (11:50 p.m.).

CUET PG 2024: Here’s how to apply

1. Visit the official website pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

2. From the homepage, choose the CUET registration option.

3. Enter your contact information, including your name, phone number, and email address.

4. Once registered, sign in with your password and application number.

5. Complete the application and attach the necessary files.

6. Conserve, file, and pay charges.

7. Save the CUET PG 2024 application form on your computer for future use.

The deadline for CUET PG 2024 applications was initially scheduled for January 26, however, it was later extended to January 31. The registration deadline was subsequently extended to February 7, and it is now being extended to February 10 at 9 p.m. The full schedule for the entrance exam, which takes place from March 11 to March 28, will be announced soon. Papers are 1.45 hours long, with three shifts on test days. On April 4, the CUET PG tentative answer key will be made available.