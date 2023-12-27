CUET PG 2024 Registration Link Active At pgcuet.samarth.ac.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

CUET PG 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has initiated the registration process for the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate programs, CUET PG 2024. The registration link is now live on the official website cuet.nta.nic.in. The CUET PG 2024 registration commenced on December 26, 2023, and the application deadline is set for January 24, 2024.

“The list of participating universities is dynamic, the list of participating universities would be changing till the completion of the Registration process. Candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in, https://pgcuet.samarth.ac.in for the latest updates regarding the Examination. Candidates who are desirous of applying for the exam may go through the Information Bulletin and apply online at https://pgcuet.samarth.ac.in only during the period from 26.12.2023 to 24.01.2024 and also pay the applicable fee, online, through the payment gateway using Debit/Credit Cards, Net Banking, UPI,” reads the official notification.

CUET PG 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the official website at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

Complete the registration process on the website.

Sign in and proceed to fill out the CUET PG application form.

Upload all necessary documents in the specified format and make the application fee payment.

Double-check all details before submitting the form.

Download the confirmation page for future reference.

Print a copy of the CUET PG 2024 application form for your records.

Students seeking admission to Central Universities (CUs) or other participating organisations (including State Universities, Deemed and Private Universities) across the country will be able to apply through CUET (PG).