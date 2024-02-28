CUET PG 2024: Subject-Wise Schedule Released At pgcuet.samarth.ac.in- Direct Link Here

CUET PG 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has recently released the detailed examination schedule for the upcoming Common University Entrance Test for postgraduate admissions (CUET-PG) 2024. Aspiring candidates who successfully completed their registration process can access the exam schedule on the official website pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. The eagerly awaited computer-based test (CBT) is set to take place over an extensive period, running from March 11 to March 28, 2024. Prospective examinees can anticipate the release of exam city slips around March 4, with the issuance of admit cards following suit on March 7.

The CUET PG exam aims to facilitate the admission process for Postgraduate Programmes in Central and various participating Universities, Institutions, Organizations, and Autonomous Colleges. The registration window for the CUET PG 2024 exam spanned from December 26 to January 24. Notably, this year's edition will see the examination conducted in three distinct sessions: the first session from 9 AM to 10:45 AM, the second from 12:45 PM to 2:30 PM, and the third from 4:30 PM to 6:15 PM.

The official notification affirms that the CUET (PG) – 2024 examination is designed for 157 subjects, catering to the needs of a substantial 4,62,589 unique registered candidates who will be undergoing a total of 7,68,389 tests. Candidates were granted the flexibility to select a maximum of 4 test papers/subjects. The examination is slated to unfold across 44 shifts, with each shift having a duration of 105 minutes.

Surpassing the figures from the previous year, a total of 462,725 candidates have enrolled for CUET PG 2024. Out of these registrations, 462,586 represent unique identifiers. Notably, the current data from NTA reveals a noteworthy shift, with the number of female registrations surpassing that of their male counterparts. Among the unique registered candidates, 247,990 are female, 214,587 are male, and the remaining 9 individuals belong to the third gender.