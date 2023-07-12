CUET PG Answer Key 2023 To Be Released Soon At cuet.nta.nic.in, Check Date And Other Details Here

CUET PG Answer Key 2023: The CUET PG Answer Key 2023 is likely to be released soon. The CUET answer key for all courses will be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who took the CUET PG 2023 test can access and obtain the answer key from the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. To access the CUET PG portal, candidates must enter their application number and date of birth. This week, the CUET PG Answer Key 2023 PDF is expected. Along with the answer key, the NTA would reveal the candidates' recorded responses.

Candidates will have the opportunity to object to the answer key. According to previous patterns, pupils would be penalized Rs 200 for each objection.

CUET UG 2023: Steps to download here

Visit the official site of CUET PG at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Click on CUET PG Answer Key 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

The answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

CUET UG Answer Key 2023: Marking Scheme

1. Each question carries 04 (four) marks.

2. For each correct response, the candidate will get 04 (four) marks.

3. For each incorrect response, 01 (one) mark will be deducted from the total score.

4. Un-answered/un-attempted response will be given no marks.

The NTA will release the CUET PG answer key based on the concerns submitted against the final answer key. However, because the CUET PG answer key has not yet been released, applicants should expect the results in August.