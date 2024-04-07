CUET PG Answer Key 2024, Objection Window Closes Today At pgcuet.samarth.ac.in- Check Details Here

CUET PG 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the provisional answer key for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET PG 2024) for all the subjects on April 6. For candidates dissatisfied with the answers provided or those identifying discrepancies in question IDs, the CUET PG answer key challenge window has been opened on pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. Candidates may raise objections against the answer key by remitting a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question. Today, April 7 is the last day to raise objections.

CUET PG Answer Key 2024: Steps To Raise Objections

- Navigate to https://pgcuet.samarth.ac.in/.

- Access your account using your Application Number and Password, or alternatively, log in using your Application Number and Date of Birth.

- Click on the 'View/Challenge Answer Key' option.

- Review the provided options listed next to the Question ID under the 'Correct Option(s)' column.

- Choose the options you intend to dispute.

- Optionally, attach supporting documents in a single PDF format if required.

- Submit your challenges and proceed to review them.

- Verify your selections and proceed to pay the processing fee of *200/- for each question challenged.

- Complete the payment transaction using Debit/Credit Card, Net Banking, or UPI.

The NTA administered a staggering 7,68,414 tests for approximately 4,62,603 individual registered candidates. The exam featured 157 question paper codes presented in 240 different mediums. Conducted as a computer-based test (CBT), the exams were conducted from March 11 to March 28.

A panel of subject experts will meticulously review the challenges posed by candidates in order to formulate the final answer key. The CUET PG 2024 results will be determined based on this definitive answer key.

Under the stipulated marking scheme, candidates will be awarded four marks for every correct answer, while one mark will be deducted for each incorrect response. In cases where questions are dropped due to technical glitches, all candidates will be awarded full marks, regardless of whether they attempted the question.

CUET PG 2024: Result Soon

The CUET PG result will be out soon now. Following the declaration of results, the 190 participating universities will release individual merit lists and cut-offs based on CUET scores and their respective admission policies.